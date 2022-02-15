HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A credit union in Pennsylvania says its removing overdraft fees for all of its members.
PSECU said in a release its removing "Non-Sufficient Funds" fees for all of its members effective March 1.
In instances where members have a Checking share without Overdraft Protection Transfer Service or a designated account does not have sufficient available funds, the credit union offers a discretionary service known as Courtesy Pay. Eligible members are automatically enrolled in this service, which provides a $500 Courtesy Pay limit on eligible transactions. Previously, the credit union charged a $30 fee for this service.
The credit union said Tuesday the fee for using the Courtesy Pay service will see a 50 percent reduction, lowering from $30 to $15 per transaction.
"We're constantly working to identify ways to reduce financial pain points and offer the best value possible for our members," said George Rudolph, PSECU President & CEO. "Reworking our fee structure for Non-Sufficient Funds and Courtesy Pay is just one example of that. Continuing to offer our no-fee Overdraft Protection Transfer Service is another."
PSECU said it has its no-fee Overdraft Protection Transfer Service, which it said saves members money by helping them avoid potential returned check or service fees charged by payees.
"The first line of defense our members have to avoid overdraft-related fees is our no-fee Overdraft Protection Transfer Service," said Barb Bowker, PSECU Chief Member Experience Officer. "This has been a no-fee service since its inception and provides all members the ability to link another share or Visa® credit card to their Checking share (excluding specialty account types.) If there are not sufficient available funds in their Checking share when a qualifying transaction is processed, funds are transferred from the linked account at no cost to the member."
If all other options are exhausted, the check (including bill payer check) or ACH transaction will be returned unpaid. In the past, this would have resulted in a $30 NSF fee. PSECU said now, no fee will be assessed, furthering the credit union's goal of offering no- or low-fee services to its membership.
You can learn more about PSECU's overdraft services by visiting go.psecu.com/overdraft.