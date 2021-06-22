HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) stated it has approved a substantially smaller rate increase than had been requested by PECO Energy Company – Gas Division (PECO).
PECO provides natural gas distribution service to approximately 534,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in several counties throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, according to data reports.
The Commission voted 4-0 on June 17, 2021, to modify and adopt the Recommended Decision of PUC Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Christopher P. Pell. This new update is addressing PECO’s rate increase request and the issues raised by various parties in this case, officials stated.
The Commission’s order provides for a $29.118 million increase in annual operating revenues (4.94%) for PECO’s gas division, compared to PECO’s original request for an annual revenue increase of $68.7 million (8.9%).