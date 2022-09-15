HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a joint settlement Thursday for smaller natural gas distribution rate increases for customers served by UGI Utilities, Inc. than the company had originally requested.

The commission voted 3-0 to approve the joint settlement.

The rate increases will be phased in with a two-step process between now and October 2023, according to a news release from PUC.

That two-step process will result in a total increase in the average bill of $5.71 (6.2%) between now and October 2023, compared to a $9.39 per month (9.5%) increase that was included in UGI’s initial request, the PUC said.

Under the terms of the settlement, the average bill for a residential customer using 73.1 cubic feet per month of natural gas will increase from a current bill of $92.49 per month to $96.93, effective October 29, 2022 and rise to $98.21, effective October 1, 2023.

UGI provides natural gas service to approximately 672,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in over 45 counties across Pennsylvania.

The PUC says the settlement includes enhancements to UGI’s customer assistance and universal service programs, including:

Additional annual funding, extended eligibility, and increased maximum project size for the Low Income Usage Reduction Program (LIURP).

Expanded eligibility for UGI’s Operation Share grant program, along with additional funding for winter 2022-2023.

A pilot program to identify and engage with potential low income customers.

Continued simplified application process for LIHEAP recipients seeking to enroll in UGI’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP).

Continued active outreach to customers who have not recertified for CAP.