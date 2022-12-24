HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is asking people to conserve electricity over the holiday weekend.

Pennsylvania is one of the 12 states being asked to reduce electricity consumption. The request comes from the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, PJM Interconnection.

PJM is asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022, and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022.

The extreme cold weather has increased electricity demand across the region.