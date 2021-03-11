The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said Thursday a moratorium on shutting off nonpaying utility customers will be lifted effective April 1.
The move comes after the commission approved a plan that establishes extended payment plan options to help customers pay their bills. The PUC said the plan requires all commission-regulated electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunications, and steam utilities to modify their existing collection policies to provide additional payment plan options for residential and small business customers.
For residential customers with incomes below 250% of federal income guidelines, a utility is required to offer a payment arrangement length of a minimum of five years while allowing the customer to agree to or request a shorter payment arrangement and the utility to agree to a longer payment arrangement.
For residential customers with incomes between 250% and 300% of the federal guidelines, a utility is required to offer a payment arrangement length of a minimum of two years while allowing the customer to agree to or request a shorter payment arrangement and the utility to agree to a longer payment arrangement.
For residential customers with incomes over 300% of the federal guidelines, a utility is required to offer a payment arrangement for a minimum length of one year while allowing the customer to agree to or request a shorter payment arrangement and the utility to agree to a longer payment arrangement.
For small business customers, a utility is required to offer a payment arrangement for a minimum length of 18 months while allowing the customer to agree to or request a shorter payment arrangement and the utility to agree to a longer payment arrangement.
Under the plan, utilities will need to submit quarterly reports to the commission for the remaining three quarters of 2021 reporting the total number of accounts at risk of termination at the end of the month and for the same month in 2019 and 2020.