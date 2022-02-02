Groundhog Day 2021

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. | It's Groundhog Day, which means everyone wants to know whether we will have an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil made his grand appearance Wednesday morning at Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania.

Some good news for those hoping for more snow; Phil saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter.

“Today our weather prognosticating groundhog sent a clear message – winter is here to stay for six more weeks,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Each year on Feb. 2, people from around the world turn to our beloved Punxsutawney for the official word from Phil and get to revel in the magic of the day.”

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times.

