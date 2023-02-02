Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction.

The weather-prognosticating groundhog came out of his burrow at Gobbler's Knob at dawn Thursday and saw his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter, according to legend.

His prediction matched that of Patty Pagoda's, who emerged atop Mount Penn and saw her shadow.

Phil's "inner circle" summoned him from his tree stump in front of a crowd of thousands. The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.

Festivities began well before dawn in western Pennsylvania, despite temps in the teens.

In our area, it will certainly still feel like winter this weekend, with an arctic blast of air keeping temps in the teens and single digits overnight Friday, with sub-zero wind chills late. But, it's been a mild January, and our 69 News meteorologists predict more warmer-than-average temps through at least mid-February.