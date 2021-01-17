HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Online social media platforms had shared posters with calls to demonstrate at state capitals across the country Sunday afternoon.
In anticipation of an armed protest, Harrisburg was prepared. Pennsylvania National Guard and State Police mounted patrol stood watch on the ground, while others took an aerial approach.
"We are facing never-before-experienced situations, but we have extensive experience across capitol police and partnering agencies," said Joe Jacobs with PA Capitol Police.
All the heightened security for protesters who didn't show up, except for two, who wouldn't disclose their names, but call themselves "freedom lovers of Pennsylvania." They say they simply came out to admire the Capitol building on a Sunday afternoon.
"I think there's a lot of unhappy American citizens. I think there's a lot of people that feel that their legislature doesn't represent their interests. I think that they don't know how to resolve that and feel kind of lost," said one.
"My issue is with what's happening to our country and where it's going," said the other.
Although it was quiet Sunday, it's possible there could be demonstrations planned later in the week. Operations at the Capitol will be remote until after inauguration day.