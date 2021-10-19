Dr. Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health, is making history.
She was sworn in Tuesday as the nation's first openly transgender four-star admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. The former Pennsylvania Health Secretary will now lead 6,000 members of the Commissioned Corps in their responses to health crises in the U.S.
In a statement, Levine said she is "humbled" by the honor, and called it a "momentous occasion."
“Admiral Levine’s historic appointment as the first openly transgender four-star officer is a giant step forward towards equality as a nation," said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
"This is a proud moment for us at HHS. Admiral Levine — a highly accomplished pediatrician who helps drive our agency’s agenda to boost health access and equity and to strengthen behavioral health — is a cherished and critical partner in our work to build a healthier America.”
Housed under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and led by the Assistant Secretary for Health and U.S. Surgeon General, the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps is one of eight uniformed services, according to the HHS website.