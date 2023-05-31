A radiologist who practices in the Lehigh Valley is accused of billing Medicare for more than $6 million worth of unnecessary procedures.

The U.S. filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month against Dr. James McGuckin, of the Radnor area in Montgomery County.

McGuckin practices out of several offices, including the Lehigh Valley Vascular Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and PA Vascular Institute in Smithfield Township, Monroe County.

The suit alleges McGuckin performed invasive peripheral artery procedures in patients' legs between 2016-2019 that the patients didn't need.

“Performing medically unnecessary procedures puts patients at risk and contributes to the soaring costs of health care, especially the invasive vascular procedures alleged in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero, in a news release.

McGuckin and his practices were reimbursed at least $6.5 million for more than 500 claims, the lawsuit claims.

McGuckin was previously sanctioned by several states' medical boards and Medicaid programs for improperly performing unnecessary, experimental vascular procedures on hundreds of patients to treat multiple sclerosis, a non-vascular disease, the U.S. claims.

McGuckin also previously signed a settlement that resolved multi-million dollar lawsuits over unnecessary vascular procedures, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.