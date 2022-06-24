HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's elected leaders are sharing their reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Justice Samuel Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.
Below are statements released by leaders on both the state and federal levels of government.
Gov. Tom Wolf, (D) Pennsylvania:
"First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today's Supreme Court action. Providers may still provide reproductive health care services and patients should continue the health care plan they've developed with their physicians.
"Nonetheless, I am deeply disappointed in today's Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy—and privacy as a whole—is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn't have a governor willing to wield their veto pen.
"As we approach a critical election cycle here in Pennsylvania, I cannot stress enough how important it is to exercise your personal right to vote. Elections matter.
"This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms. They have done so one vote at a time, one election at a time across our beloved nation. We cannot allow this to continue.
"Americans are feeling defeated and angry today, and I don't blame them. However, as long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania.
"To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn't the case, you are safe here in the commonwealth."
***
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, (D) Pennsylvania:
"Today's decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won't end abortions in this country, but it will put women's lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it's just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers."
***
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, (R) Pennsylvania:
"The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization restores the American people's ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance."
***
U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, (D) 4th District:
"I was 13 when Roe became law of the land.
"50 years later an extreme right-wing court has now ended the constitutional right to abortion – politicians can now control a women's body.
"I have tears of anger — girls like my 10 year old granddaughter have less rights than me at 13."
***
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, (D) 6th District:
"Roe was settled precedent for nearly my entire life—60% of Americans want it upheld.
"Roe meant freedom for women & families to choose.
"So let's call the SCOTUS ruling for what it is: a blatant attack on our freedoms.
"The long road to restoring our rights begins now. I'm ready."
***
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, (D) 7th District:
"The conservative majority on the Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping away reproductive freedom and creating a disturbing and extreme new precedent: that long-held constitutional liberties are not guaranteed, but may be dismantled at the dystopian whim of the far-right. The fear that Republicans had for years claimed was mere 'hysteria' has come true. And make no mistake, this decision will have consequences far beyond abortion rights. This is just the beginning. Everything is on the line.
"We now live in a nation where a once-guaranteed right for all women has been shattered; where women in at least 24 states now have even fewer rights than men; and where the government can inject itself into the most personal of decisions.
"We pride ourselves on being 'the land of the free.' In a truly free land, though, women have bodily autonomy, women have full rights, women have the ability to make choices about their bodies. As of today, we do not. If we wish to be the 'land of the free' then the United States Senate needs to be the 'home of the brave' and pass legislation that I already co-sponsored and passed in the House, codifying Roe into law and ensuring equal access to reproductive freedom for everyone in this country.
"To the women I represent: I know this is a heartbreaking and frightening decision. I cannot pretend to know where we go from here. What I do know—and what I want you to know—is that I will fight tooth and nail as your Representative in Congress to protect you, to represent you, and to advocate for you."
***
Pa. Rep. Mike Schlossberg, (D) 132nd District:
"The ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States is disappointing and frightening. It obliterates the constitutional protection for a woman to make decisions regarding her health. It sets the foundation to make contraception illegal and even opens the door to erode marriage equality. Make no mistake: the American constitutional promise of medical privacy is under attack in this country. This is not the end game. This is a starting point. And it's why I condemn this ruling in the strongest possible terms.
"Also make no mistake: in Pennsylvania, these constitutional protections still exist. Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania … for now. I fear we are a turning point after decades of attacks have not changed access to safe and legal abortion in Pennsylvania. As long as I am a state representative, I will continue to fight with every fiber of my being to ensure that reality continues. I will stand with the millions of Pennsylvanians who know decisions about abortion must NOT be made by politicians. I will stand with every woman who must make the difficult decision based on who she is and what she believes is in her best interests when it comes to her reproductive freedom. I will stand against every politician who seeks to impose their will on other people in the name of whatever cause prompts them to do so.
"I will not pretend to know the pain of women who have legally lost a part of their bodily autonomy. But a lack of understanding does not result in a lack of empathy. My job – as an elected official and a person who cares deeply about others – is to fight for them. I will do just that.
"These are scary times. The attacks on women's health care will continue. They are going to get uglier. Politicians are going to attack and demonize the American constitutional guarantee of freedom from intrusive government. But we aren't going to back down. Not even close."
***
Mayor Jim Kenney, (D) Philadelphia:
"I am deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court, an institution we depend upon to protect our residents and most fundamental values, has arrived at a decision that will reverse Roe v. Wade and make it even more difficult for people to access an abortion if they make the entirely personal and private decision to seek one. Today is a staggering setback and this decision sadly paves the way for even more attacks on our constitutional rights.
"Abortion is healthcare. It is wrong to force someone to remain pregnant when it's not their choice, when it's not the right time, or when it's dangerous to their health or safety — a sad and dire reality for many. It is negligent to "ban abortion" when abortion procedures will still happen, but are more likely to be unsafe under restrictive policies, needlessly and knowingly putting people's lives at risk. And it is shameful to promote these policies in open pursuit of political power, under a 'pro-life' banner and in the name of innocents, while failing to use that power to protect our country's children from the lethal dangers of poverty and violence.
"If you are sad, scared, or angry, I want you to know that you are not alone and this fight isn't over. I am thankful that abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, and right here in Philadelphia. Most Americans and most Pennsylvanians support legal access to abortion, and I stand with them. We are determined to do everything in our power to protect this right and support anyone affected by the Supreme Court's decision."