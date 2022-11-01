Residents of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County who complain about traffic, development and change may just not appreciate what they have, or maybe they just have to grow a bit older.

U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Places to Retire rankings place the Allentown area ninth in the United States; Reading comes in at 10th, with Lancaster No. 1 and Harrisburg at No. 2. York, Pennsylvania, is No. 5.

The rankings give the Keystone State half of the Top 10, while traditional old-age haven Florida captures only four spots.

Pennsylvania's ranking rests heavily on the cost of housing.

"The drastic shift in the housing market, high inflation and concerns of a pending recession have retirees weighing housing affordability more heavily when considering where to retire," Emily Brandon, U.S. News senior editor for retirement, said in a statement.

Affordable and accessible health care also boosts Pennsylvania in the rankings.

Of Allentown, U.S. News said: "Much of the charm of Pennsylvania's third-largest metro area comes from its vast collection of historic homes and buildings, commercial structures and century-old industrial buildings. Architects have modernized and converted many closed mills and manufacturing buildings into apartments and lofts."

Reading came in one spot above No. 11 Sarasota, Florida, in the rankings.

"Reading, Pennsylvania's history is steeped in innovation," according to U.S. News & World Report. "The metro area is home to the real-life Reading Railroad from the Monopoly board game, along with glimpses into the Allegheny Aqueduct and a more than 100-year-old, seven-story pagoda that overlooks the bordering Reading Prong mountain formation."

The four Florida destinations make the Top 10: Pensacola, No. 3; Tampa, No. 4, with Naples and Daytona Beach sixth and seventh, respectively. Much colder Ann Arbor, Michigan, home of the University of Michigan, is eighth.

Florida still grabs nine of the Top 25 spots, but based on the 2022-23 survey, not only did Pennsylvania jump in attractiveness, other cold-weather areas did too. Fort Wayne, Indiana, jumped 43 spots to No. 15; Youngstown, Ohio, moved up 38 spots to No. 31, and Toledo, Ohio, never much of a vacation spot, rose 30 spots to No. 23.

U.S. News and World report evaluated the 150 largest metropolitan areas on various measures, including cost of housing, health care, retiree taxes, job-market ratings, desirability and overall happiness. Housing affordability was weighed most heavily of the factors in the 2022-23 study.

In order, the Top 10, according to U.S. News: 1-Lancaster 2-Harrisburg 3-Pensacola 4-Tampa 5-York 6-Naples 7-Daytona Beach 8-Ann Arbor 9-Allentown 10-Reading.