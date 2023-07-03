HARRISBURG, Pa. – If you applied for a property tax/rent rebate in Pennsylvania, you could be one of the almost 284,000 people who will receive a check or direct deposit starting today.

A total of nearly $132 million will be given back to older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across the state who applied and were eligible for the rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022.

"Since this program's inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief," Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said in a statement. "This has made a tremendous impact for people in communities throughout Pennsylvania who benefit from this program."

The current maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

If you did not apply for the rebate, there's still time. Pennsylvanians can check their eligibility status and file an application prior to the deadline on Dec. 31.

After the initial distribution of rebates in early July, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.

Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail.