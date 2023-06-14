LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Health officials announced a major recall of frozen strawberry products due to the risk of hepatitis A contamination.

Some of the recalled items were shipped to Pennsylvania, including Wal Mart stores located at 2034 Lincoln Highway East and 2030 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster County.

The Food and Drug Administration said a fruit company based in Salem, Oregon voluntarily recalled some of its frozen food items containing strawberries.

Willamette Valley Fruit Company said the strawberries, which were grown in Mexico, could be contaminated with hepatitis A.

The company is voluntarily recalling the following products out of an abundance of caution:

Great Value sliced strawberries

Great Value mixed fruit

Great Valley anti-oxidant blend

Rader Farms organic fresh start smoothie blend

Rader Farms organic berry trio

The products were sold at Wal Mart, Costco and HEB stores.

Consumers who purchased any of the recalled products should throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

More information on the recall can be found at fda.gov/