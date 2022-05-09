BLOOMSBURY, N.J. — Gas prices in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey hit all-time highs, again, Monday.
New Jersey's average for regular is $4.47, and Pennsylvania's is $4.51. Both are higher than the national average, which is $4.32.
It's all even worse for those who depend on diesel. At multiple truck stops in Bloomsbury, New Jersey Monday, the diesel price per gallon was $6.59.
"The economy has been going out of whack right now,” said Rafael Garay, a truck driver from New Jersey. “It's been hard on the pocket."
Slavack Isaac, a truck driver from Tennessee, describes gas prices as “really awful.”
"It's ridiculous,” said Paul Doughty, a truck driver from Pennsylvania.
Isaac says to fill up tractor trailers in the area, it can cost “around a thousand.”
“I just filled up here at the TA. It cost me about $800,” said Doughty. “It’s more difficult up the northeast.”
It's a different kind of roadblock for independent truck drivers with decades of experience.
"When I started, it was two and change a gallon for diesel,” said Garay.
Those who pay for their own gas are doing everything they can to save on fuel.
"I use my cruise control a lot more,” said Doughty.
"We just turn off the engine and open the doors, open the windows or something like that, to get air,” said Luis Perez, a truck driver from California.
AAA says the pain at the pump is mostly because of the high cost of crude oil, which is now close to $110 per barrel.
The average for diesel in New Jersey is currently $6.20 and in PA, it's $6.22. Last year, those numbers were in the $3 to $3.50 range. All of this means significant chunks of independent drivers' earnings are being guzzled up faster than ever.
"They have to work longer,” said Garay. “They have to make more money in order to be able to pay for maintenance, fuel costs, food, home, children, family."
Drivers say the prices are hurting business.
“Really slow, really bad,” said Isaac. “It’s cut your salary in half.”
“We started the business a few months ago,” said Perez. “It’s a very hard impact.”
You now hear about a lot of people researching prices online before going to fill up.
AAA's website also gives averages for specific areas.
The Lehigh Valley's average for regular was $4.59 Monday, which is higher than the state’s average.
“It’s affecting everybody all over the country,” said Garay.