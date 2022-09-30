HELLAM TWP., Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be "rooted in progress."

That will serve as the theme of the show, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced during a visit to Flinchbaugh's Orchard in York County on Friday.

"This year's theme honors our roots and vision for the future," Redding said. "We were 'Harvesting More' in 2022 following a virtual year in 2021 during the pandemic – and now, we're celebrating accomplishments in agriculture, while recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire."

The 2023 show is scheduled to take place Jan. 7-14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It will feature the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, the food court, bunny-hopping and sheep-shearing competitions, cooking demonstrations, and more than one million square-feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who power Pennsylvania's $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

"It's the mix of old favorites and new attractions that make this event so exciting year after year," said Sharon Myers, the farm show complex's executive director. "Come join us for good food and a fun, educational experience for the whole family."

Admission to the show is free. For the first time, payment for parking will be by credit card only. No cash will be accepted.