U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA-08) announced Thursday more than $11 million for Northeastern Pennsylvania health care providers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will give 139 providers $11.9 million in Provider Relief Fund payments allocated to the Eighth Congressional District, a release said Thursday.
Funds will be distributed through the Health Resources and Services Administration, officials said.
“We have depended on strained health care systems and exhausted health care workers for the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Cartwright. “All the while, health care providers have served their communities bravely, sometimes in overwhelming and dangerous situations. This round of funding provides some relief to those who are on the frontlines fighting this virus as we continue to depend on them to keep our loved ones safe and healthly."
Funds will be used to recruit and retain staff, purchase masks and other supplies and upgrade facilities to better manage COVID-19, according to the release.
Provider Relief Fund Phase 4 payments are awarded based on changes in operating revenues and expenses from July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.