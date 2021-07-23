WASHINGTON D.C. | Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Representative French Hill (R-AR) announced they have launched an effort to address the massive passport backlog.
They were joined by over 200 bipartisan members of Congress in this initiative. In the announcement, Houlahan, Hill and the cohort of Democratic and Republican members urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to swiftly implement policies to increase the timely issuance of passports.
“Families are trying to reunite with loved ones, students are trying to study abroad and businesses are trying to reconnect with customers and expand overseas market share,” wrote the members. “However, many of our constituents are facing long delays and canceled trips due to an inability at passport centers to receive, process and deliver passports in a timely manner. Currently, routine service can take up to 18 weeks, while expedited service can take up to 12 weeks for an additional $60 fee.”
The members continued by outlining the delays both constituents and staff members have faced calling the National Passport Information Center asking for updates on their passport applications.
The members concluded, “In response to these concerns, we urge you to pursue any and all available means to improve service to our constituents including, but not limited to, resolving delays caused by your service partners and accelerating your stated plans to increase staffing at passport offices, increase the number of available walk-in appointments and increase capacity at call centers.”