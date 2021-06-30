HARRISBURG, Pa. | State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh, announced Wednesday that a total of $101,962 will be awarded to local volunteer fire and emergency medical services companies.
McNeill explained the funding is provided by the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program. Overseen by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, this annual program provides funding opportunities for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.
“So many of our volunteer organizations saw their operating costs expand throughout the pandemic, while their fundraising opportunities were almost non-existent,” said McNeill. “While today’s news is welcomed, I’ll continue to advocate that we do more to ensure our volunteers and communities here in Lehigh County and across the commonwealth are better positioned should we face another pandemic. Our health and safety should never be a struggle, it should be a priority.”
A few recipients of these grant awards are the Catasauqua Fire Department, Eastern Salisbury Fire Ambulance and Rescue Company, Fountain Hill Fire Department, and several others.
According to McNeill, grants can be used by eligible organizations for facilities and equipment, debt reduction, training and education, recruitment and retention, and to supplement operational expenses incurred by lack of opportunity for fundraising and inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More information on the grant program as well as the rest of the grant recipients can be found by online.