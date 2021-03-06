WASHINGTON – Saturday, U.S. Representative Susan Wild (PA-07) announced the launch of her 3rd annual Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Pennsylvania’s Seventh District.
“I am so excited to launch this year’s Congressional Art Competition for students across the Greater Lehigh Valley,” Wild said. “Each year these young artists produce incredible pieces of art, and I have been so proud to see PA-07 represented so beautifully in the Capitol display these past two years. These students’ dedication and creativity are truly uplifting and I am greatly looking forward to seeing their submissions this year.”
According to the press release, the past two winners, Jameetrice Wah and Lane Steigerwalt, both had their winning pieces hung in the halls of the Capitol for one year as part of the exhibit in Washington which encompasses the artwork from all contest winners nation-wide.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents, officials say.
Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
Submissions for the competition will be accepted through April 2nd, 2021.
Submission entries and release forms are to be sent to Karri Schreppel at karri@baumschool.org. If participates would like more information on the annual Congressional District Art Competition visit wild.house.gov/services/art-competition.
Requirements
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, DC, framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds, officials say.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
- Collages: must be two dimensional
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
Officials say each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.
Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.
For more information on copyright laws, we recommend you visit here.