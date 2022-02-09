Congresswoman Susan Wild wants to help make the internet a safer place by bringing attention to a disturbing new trend.
Wild joined several lawmakers on Tuesday to call YouTube, so the site would remove videos that teach people how to hang themselves.
Wild said suicide rates in children between five and 11 years old have tripled recently. Nearly 80% of those deaths were by hanging.
"The first line at the bottom says in this episode, 'The Invisible Man shows you how to tie a hangman's noose,'" said Rep. Wild when examining one of these videos. "We need these videos taken down for good."
Experts say YouTube removing these instructional videos could be the difference between life and death.