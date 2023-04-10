WEATHERLY, Pa. - On Monday, Congresswoman Susan Wild started a roundtable discussion in Weatherly Borough in Carbon County.

"We've come to this point in our lives where we simply cannot function without high speed internet that's reliable," Wild said.

But, in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, that's exactly what's been happening. A number of Washington, D.C. officials were on hand for the meeting, including Gene Sperling, a senior advisor for President Joe Biden.

He talked to number of officials throughout the borough, reporting that "we heard from the mayor, we heard from other lead officials where they themselves were experiencing interruptions in broadband."

Slow, spotty internet, or none at all, means everything from applying for jobs, to education, and telemedicine is on the line. But, Sperling says help is out there; money has been set aside in the American Rescue Plan, which passed in 2021.

He says, "this first $200 million that is going to the state Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is designed to go exactly to communities like Weatherly Borough in Carbon County."

The next step is getting a cut of the funds, and that's where Wild comes in.

"We're going to work our tails off to make sure part of that gets to Carbon County, so that we can get some of these problems solved as soon as possible," Wild said.

Wild says there will be a competitive grant process to get funding, but her office is ready to help any of the rural areas within her district apply for the money. Sperling says that federal money is now in the hands of Gov. Josh Shapiro's office and will be distributed on the state level.