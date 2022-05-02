Supreme Court

FILE - Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 21, 2022.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

That's according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

