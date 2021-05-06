A report out Thursday from environmental group Penn Environment finds that a Zero Emission Vehicle program would accelerate cutting vehicle emissions by 75% by 2050.
13 states already have a ZEV program, which requires automakers to sell a certain number of electric vehicles. The exact number is linked to the automaker's overall gasoline and diesel sales within the state.
"You get a credit for each clean car you sell and the cleaner the car the more credits," said Adrian Pforzheimer with Frontier Group.
In February 2021, Governor Tom Wolf directed the DEP to begin drafting a rule requiring automakers to sell a certain percentage of electric vehicles.
However, Vinart Dealerships Vice President Andy Wright says electric cars are still not widely popular. One, they're too expensive. And two, there aren't a lot of places to charge them.
"Not only do I sell them but I actually drive an electric myself and I love it, but I'm unique because I can drive my electric car home every night, park it in my garage, and I have a charging station," Wright said.
President Joe Biden's infrastructure package includes around $100 billion to build a network of charging stations.
"I think the government would be better off if they were directing their energies to trying to solve some of the infrastructure challenges," Wright said.