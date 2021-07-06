HARRISBURG, Pa. | Nine fire and EMS organizations in the 176th Legislative District were awarded nearly $107,000 in funding support through the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, Rep. Jack Rader announced on Tuesday.
“The lifesaving service first responders provide to our communities is invaluable and they are deserving of this state support,” said Rader. “COVID-19 made their job that much more challenging due to the limitations the pandemic placed on their fundraising efforts. I am pleased this program is available to help keep our local fire departments and ambulance companies in operation.”
Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training and education, recruitment and retention, or debt reduction, officials say.
This year, funds may also be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of fundraising opportunities resulting from the pandemic.
A list of fire and EMS organizations in the 176th Legislative District that received grants and the amount of the awards include the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company, Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Mountain Regional EMS, Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, and several others, according to officials.
All grants are generated from slot machine gaming proceeds, and not General Fund tax revenue. The ongoing funding program was created by the Legislature, they say.