HARRISBURG, Pa. | Seeking to enhance safety, Rep. Rosemary Brown reportedly introduced legislation that would require an update to the Pennsylvania Driver’s Manual, regarding traffic stops.
Under House Bill 1645, the manual would include a new section outlining best practices and recommendations for a driver to follow in the event the driver is stopped by a police officer, officials say.
They say the updated section would be developed in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania State Police and any other nonprofit entity deemed appropriate by the departments that focuses on traffic safety. Brown’s proposal would also require that at least two questions are included on a driver’s examination that pertain to traffic stops.
“It is my intention to bring more education and positive information related to traffic stops that will help improve the safety for all drivers and officers,” said Brown. “This legislation is geared to preventing escalation through education.”
House Bill 1645 has been referred to the House Transportation Committee for consideration.