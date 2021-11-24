HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Republican candidate in the race for a Commonwealth Court seat has conceded, after the tight margins triggered a mandatory recount.
Drew Crompton congratulated Democratic opponent Lori Dumas on Twitter Tuesday, as well as the other winners of state court seats.
After the Nov. 2 election, he and Dumas were separated by just one-third of a percentage point for a second Commonwealth Court seat. Vote totals within half of a percentage point trigger a mandatory recount under Pennsylvania law.
Counties were required to complete recounts by Tuesday, and the Department of State said recount results were being entered Wednesday as counties submitted them.
As of midday Wednesday, Dumas had almost 22,000 more votes than Crompton, a lead of about 0.42%, according to the unofficial results.
Republican Stacy Marie Wallace already secured one of the two open seats, finishing with more than 26% of the votes.
The state department estimated the recount would cost at least $1.3 million of taxpayer funds.