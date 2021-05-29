HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's races for Governor and US Senate in 2022 are taking shape. Republican candidates with ties to former President Donald Trump are considered strong contenders for the party's nominations.
It's believed to be a sign of the former president’s enduring popularity in the GOP even after his loss to President Biden and his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud.
The President of Susquehanna Polling and Research, Jim Lee, says Republican voters are standing firmly behind Trump-backed candidates. He also describes opposition among independent voters as a “brick wall.”