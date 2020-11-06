2.6 million Pennsylvanians voted by mail in the presidential election and now the legal fight over some of those votes continues.
"Was every legitimate ballot counted, did it get processed?" said Republican Congressman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania's 16th district.
He and his legal team had wanted a judge to block counties from allowing voters who mailed in ballots that were disqualified to be able to cast a vote by provisional ballot.
Instead, they reached a settlement with Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar about having uniformity across all 67 counties when counting provisional ballots.
"What it means is your ballot will be treated the same way as my ballot if we are voting through absentee or mail-in ballots and for some reason, we requested a provisional ballot," said attorney Thomas Breth.
In court there was no evidence presented about a lack of uniformity or fraud and Kelly couldn't say if it's been a widespread issue.
Democrats hold a million-voter edge in mail-in ballots over Republicans.
Kelly says he's getting calls of people being confused over the changing vote totals as mail-in ballots are being counted.
"I have more people tell me what happened, what they heard happened," Kelly said of anecdotal evidence in perceived voting issues.
Attorneys representing Boockvar declined to comment.