Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

Republican Stacy Garrity has declared victory in the race for Pennsylvania treasurer.

Garrity said she had won the race in a Twitter post.

Incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella conceded the race in a Youtube video Tuesday.

The Associated Press has not officially called the race.

