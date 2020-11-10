Republican Stacy Garrity has declared victory in the race for Pennsylvania treasurer.
Garrity said she had won the race in a Twitter post.
We did it! After 10 months of hard work, we won the Pennsylvania state treasurer race! #Garrity4PA I cannot thank you enough for all that you have done. Your support, advice and constant cheering was an inspiration throughout this challenging race. Many folks discounted pic.twitter.com/9YV1vRJxAw— Stacy Garrity (@GarrityForPA) November 10, 2020
Incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella conceded the race in a Youtube video Tuesday.
The Associated Press has not officially called the race.