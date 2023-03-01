HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republican State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie(R)-District 187 is rolling out the "Pennsylvania Families Tax Relief" package.

"We know the families across Pennsylvania are dealing with this inflationary pressure, dealing with high taxes, and they are simply crushed by this burden," Mackenzie said.

The proposals were announced Wednesday in Harrisburg.

A report out last week found the state has the 21st highest tax burden in the country.

The package consists of 10 stand-alone bills. Together, they would reduce the personal income tax from 3.07% to 2.99% over a two-year period, and also reduce inheritance taxes.

Sales tax would be eliminated on products for small children such as cribs, strollers, and toys, as well as pet food and any equipment for volunteer firefighters and emergency personnel.

It would also create sales tax holidays on back to school and home improvement projects.

Energy bills would lose the gross receipts tax, and cell phone bills would also see gross receipts and sales taxes removed.

The package also increases funding for the homestead/farmstead exclusion through gaming revenue, and increases the state's Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to $3,000 for one child and $6,000 for two or more.

In total, Mackenzie says it would amount to more than $2 billion in savings.

"That's over $400 to $500 per year per family," Mackenzie said.

Democrats, who now have a one-seat majority in the state House, won't likely go for the whole package, but there are a few proposals that could gain bipartisan approval. Also, the losses in revenue would have to be offset.

"We're hopeful the Senate and the governor's office will take up at least some of these as a part of the budget discussions this year," Mackenzie said.