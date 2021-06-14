HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature are reprising a fight from last year, passing legislation to require Gov. Tom Wolf to go through them if he wants to impose a price on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
The bill passed 35-15 in the Senate on Monday, a veto-proof majority for a bill that Wolf’s office says he'll veto. The bill still must go to the House.
Wolf last year vetoed a similar bill to prevent him from unilaterally bringing Pennsylvania into the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Wolf’s top priority to fight climate change. The organization sets a price on carbon dioxide emissions emitted by fossil fuel-fired power plants.