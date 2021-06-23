WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill attempting to rewrite U.S. election laws pushed by Democrats failed in the Senate on Tuesday. All Democrats voted in favor and all Republicans opposed it, so the split vote of 50-50 fell far short of the 60 votes needed for it to pass.
The bill would have overhauled voting rights, election security, campaign finance reform, and gerrymandering. Some key points would have allowed same-day voter registration for federal elections, online voter registration, expansion of voting by mail, and the designation of Election Day a national holiday.
Republicans like Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey say the bill was nothing more than an attempt as power grab by Democrats.
"There's no voter suppression going on and the left knows this — that's not what it's about," Toomey said. "It was about taking over the elections, changing the rules and dramatically enhancing their chances of winning elections."
As more states including Pennsylvania move to reform elections, Democrats insist it will make voting access harder for all Americans.
Vice President Kamala Harris who presided over the Chamber as the bill failed... had this to say after.
"I think it is clear certainly for the American people that when we're talking about the right to vote, it is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern," Harris said. "It is an American concern."
The White House says the fight is far from over.
"What the president and what the vice president will do is engage with voting rights groups, engage with legislatures who are supportive of expanding access," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.