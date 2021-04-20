Republicans and Democrats are looking for common ground on President Joe Biden's $2-trillion American Jobs Plan. Right now, there is more than a trillion-dollar gap between them.
"I think Pennsylvania can boom with the appropriate level of funding," said Republican Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-9).
He's hopeful that can happen but right now, the bill is a non-starter for Republicans, who say it's too large. Portions like electric car charging stations and elderly homecare are a bridge too far.
"It's not classically defined as infrastructure, and it's major spending in there, and there are just smarter ways of getting this done," Meuser said. "Even if you were very generous and allocating where the money's going to for rail, for ports, for waterways any sort of construction gets you near about 20%."
Publicly, Republicans have begun to coalesce around an $800-billion package.
President Biden held a second bipartisan meeting with lawmakers on Monday. He has said he is willing to compromise on some parts of the plan.
"I've noticed everyone is for infrastructure. The question is who is going to pay for it?," Biden said Monday.
His current plan raises corporate taxes from 21 to 28%, but some members of both parties have floated a smaller increase.
Whether an agreement can be reached is still up in the air. The Senate parliamentarian has already ruled the package could be pushed through on a simple majority vote.
"The idea may be to have two separate bills. One that we can all agree upon there will be common ground and one basically a green deal bill," Meuser said.