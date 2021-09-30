WASHINGTON, D.C. - Republicans and Democrats avoided a government shutdown Thursday by passing a stopgap funding bill.
It moved forward on a bipartisan basis after Democrats removed a provision that would have raised the debt ceiling.
Congresswoman Susan Wild is concerned about the debt ceiling.
The Treasury Department says the U.S. will run out of money on Oct. 18.
"Not raising the debt ceiling... which should really just be called paying your debts, not raising the ceiling, would be catastrophic for our economy," Wild said.
Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey did not join other Republicans in supporting the bill, saying, in part, "Unfortunately, as is common when the Senate considers a bill perceived as 'must-pass,' the occasion was exploited to add billions to our deficit for purposes that are only tenuously linked to recent disasters and not remotely emergencies."
And while the government has managed to stay open, infrastructure has stalled.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear she intends to put up the bipartisan infrastructure deal - alone - Thursday evening. And she's working on a separate, broader infrastructure bill, which would need to be passed through budget reconciliation, with fellow Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who finally floated a $1.5-trillion price tag Thursday.
"We're friends. We're Italian Americans - we get along. We're Catholic. We have shared values. I have tremendous respect for him," Pelosi said.
"My sense of things, from talking to some of my Republican colleagues, is that there will be Republican votes," Wild said, referring to the bipartisan infrastructure deal.
However, progressive Democrats still say they will vote it down without both bills.
So one thing done, but there is still a long way to go.
There's still a chance the infrastructure bill could be pulled from a vote Thursday because the speaker just doesn't have the votes without that reconciliation piece.
She's made clear she doesn't want to include raising the debt ceiling in package, meaning they'll need Republicans to get that done.