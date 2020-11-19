Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House are getting a review of election procedures despite opposition from Democrats.

The chamber voted Thursday for a resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct the study and report back by early February.

Republicans say they're responding to constituents who were confused by some of the procedures as the state conducted a high-turnout election during a pandemic and under greatly expanded mail-in voting eligibility.

Democratic arguments that the measure should be revised or isn't constitutional were defeated by the GOP majority.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.