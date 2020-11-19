HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans in the Pennsylvania House are getting a review of election procedures despite opposition from Democrats.
The chamber voted Thursday for a resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct the study and report back by early February.
Republicans say they're responding to constituents who were confused by some of the procedures as the state conducted a high-turnout election during a pandemic and under greatly expanded mail-in voting eligibility.
Democratic arguments that the measure should be revised or isn't constitutional were defeated by the GOP majority.