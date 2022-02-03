Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a $1.7 billion plan that he said will secure a brighter future for Pennsylvania for years to come.
The governor said it will help the state fully recover from the pandemic.
"The point is that we need to do something to address the needs of Pennsylvanians right now," said Wolf.
However, Republicans in the Pennsylvania State House see it differently.
"The more government money is pushed into the economy, the more inflation happens," said state Rep. Gary Day, who serves parts of Berks and Lehigh counties. "To do that right now might not be the wisest thing to do."
The proposed plan would send money to Pennsylvania's healthcare system, support small businesses, and offer relief for some low-income renters and homeowners, as well as serve conservation, recreation and preservation purposes.
It also includes $500 million for the PA Opportunity Program, which the governor said would provide relief to workers and families for everything from child care expenses to opportunities to complete a degree.
"We need to get this money out the door, so people who are hurting right now get the relief right now they need," Wolf said.
"We don't have to run out and spend it right away," said Day, "and that's what the Republicans, I think, are going to say again."
Lawmakers would have to approve the proposal before it would go into effect.
The governor's proposal comes less than a week before he is expected to give his state budget proposal.