WASHINGTON, D.C. - The latest stimulus bill is now law.
The bill passed on a party-line vote with no Republican support, despite the fact that more than 70% of the public supports the bill.
Republicans argue it's packed with things that have nothing to do with COVID and pushes the national debt higher, running the risk of inflation.
"What convinced you that this was the right move?" I asked Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild.
"What convinced me were the desperate text messages, emails, phone calls that we were receiving from constituents," Wild said.
Wild thinks the benefits outweigh the risks.
"I maintain that there is nothing in this bill that isn't related in some way to COVID. It's all about jobs that have been affected, jobs that have been taken away, people who lost their livelihood, people who don't know how they're going to get back into the workforce," Wild said.
Republicans, however, have pointed to things like pension funding and Medicaid expansion for pregnant women as signs the legislation does more than fight the pandemic.
"We need to be prudent, we need to be careful, we need to support those that need the assistance but don't over-do it either," said former GOP Congressman Charlie Dent.
Dent said the bill is too large, and that a deal could have been made with Republicans.
"I would've come in at $1 trillion, perhaps $1.2 trillion, but I don't think you need $1.9 trillion," Dent said. "The Congressional Budget Office says somewhere around $700 billion -- that's billion with a B -- will not be expended until 2022 and beyond."
"It would've been nice to have the luxury of say 90 days to make this a bipartisan bill. We didn't have that luxury," Wild said. "The success of some of these programs is dependent upon knowing that the funding will be there as we move forward."
The challenge will now be making sure the dollars are spent as they are intended.
Democrats are already talking about making some of the provisions permanent.
"Hopefully some of these supports won't need to be long-term or permanent," Wild said.
"Some of these provisions may be worthy of extension, but that should be a separate debate on a separate day," Dent said.