From house cats to zoo animals, it's no secret COVID-19 can spread not only amongst humans but also our four-legged friends.
Now research shows deer in at least 13 states, including Pennsylvanian, New York and Ohio, have tested positive for COVID antibodies.
Scientists say it's likely deer don't exhibit symptoms but could transmit the virus. In one study, researchers at Penn State found nearly a 33% rate of COVID antibodies in deer in Iowa.
"They pass on the virus to other deer very easily so it's likely deer are mostly getting it from other deer," said Suresh Kuchipudi, a virologist at the Department of Veterinary and Biological Sciences at Penn State University.
The virus can't be transmitted through properly cooked game meat but could potentially be spread if somebody comes in contact with it while processing meat, so you should take proper precautions.
While risk is low of transmission from deer to humans, such a high rate of infection amongst wild animals could be cause for concern.
When the virus circulates in wild animals it could lead to the development of new variants, Kuchipudi said.
Virologists at Penn State say the spread of COVID among wild animal populations poses a unique and significant threat, and it's developed into a main area of focus in their research.
"When you think about free living animals like deer, we can't control how these animals interact," Kuchipudi said. "If we don't pay attention, it could be a privy and lead to a mutation."