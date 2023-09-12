KENNETT SQUARE, Pa - Pennsylvania State Police say an "active" hunt for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante continues in the area of South Coventry Township, Chester County. Cavalcante is considered to be armed and dangerous.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, PSP said they believe Cavalcante is "beyond help."

State police said they are searching for the convicted murderer in the area of Ridge Road (PA-23) and Daisy Point Road. Cavalcante is armed, state police said.

Residents in the area were asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles and remain indoors.

PSP officials said during the press conference that the weapon was taken from a garage on Coventryville Road.

A homeowner on Coventryville Road in East Nantmeal Township shot at someone matching Cavalcante's description, Lt. Col. George Bivens with Pennsylvania State Police said. No injuries were reported.

PSP say it is a "matter of time" until Cavalcante is captured. Bivens says over 400 officers are helping in the search.

All schools in the Owen J. Roberts School District will be closed Tuesday as the manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues, superintendent Will Stout wrote on the district's website.