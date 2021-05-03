HARRISBURG, PA. - Restaurant workers in Pennsylvania are joining state officials in calling for an increase in the minimum wage.

Right now, the minimum wage for tipped workers, such as restaurant servers and bartenders, is $2.83 an hour. Workers who spoke during a virtual event Monday say the wage is not enough to survive in today's world.

The workers say the low wage is disrespectful, especially during the pandemic, when they have been considered essential workers.

Governor Wolf has proposed raising the minimum wage to $12.00 an hour, with a pathway to increase it to $15.00 an hour by 2027.

Opponents of the plan say the higher wage could hurt businesses and lead to fewer job opportunities.

