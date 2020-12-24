HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal judge in Pennsylvania is rejecting a bid to block one of Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest orders to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
That is a three-week shutdown of indoor dining at restaurants through Jan. 4. The decision came as Wolf asks state lawmakers to approve $145 million for hard-hit businesses. A growing number of restaurants are defying Wolf’s shutdown order, and being cited for it.
The daily totals of new reported infections in Pennsylvania have leveled off in the past couple weeks. But hospitalizations continue to climb.
Pennsylvania reported 9,230 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 590,386. The state also reported 276 more deaths, raising the death toll to 14,718.
More than 6,100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, more than 1,260 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.