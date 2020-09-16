Penn State students are going from saying "We Were" to "We are" again. Big Ten football will make its return October 24 after it was initially cancelled because of COVID-19. For seniors, especially, that didn't sit too well.
"I'm a huge sports fan. With it being my last year, hearing that they weren't going to do football, it really hurt me a little bit," said Georgia Gonzalez, a senior at Penn State Lehigh Valley.
"I'm a big Penn State fan. Ice hockey, of course football, so it was a little heartbreaking when they first announced that Penn State wasn't going to have a football season," said Simon Tomaszewski, also a senior at Penn State Lehigh Valley.
There's no mistaking it. Being at Beaver Stadium is an experience worth all the hype. But Penn State students are saying they'll take a game however we can get it, even if it's only from their living room.
"I mean, we still have a fun time in our living room and we'll make the best of it," said Tomaszewski.
"The excitement shouldn't stop just because we're at home we should just keep going," said Gonzalez.
The stands at Beaver Stadium will be empty and the roar of screaming fans will be silenced for now. Still, students say school pride is something they carry with them.
"We are a big fan base and the students have a lot of PSU pride so I feel like even though it's going to be different, we will still have that blue and white pride that we've always had in the past years," said Janine Jules, a student at Penn State Berks.