Thousands of students are returning to school across our area, after learning remotely for a large portion of this past school year.
Centenary University Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Tara Veerman said stress levels could be higher for students and teachers, as they return to the classroom in the middle of a pandemic.
"It can certainly range from simple fear of the pandemic, getting sick, you know potentially loss of family members, financial stressors within a family," said Dr. Veerman.
However, she said there are early signs teachers can detect that may vary student-to-student.
"Young children aren't going to say I'm stressed, they're going to say things like my belly hurts, I have a headache, they might want to go to the nurse more often," said Dr. Veerman.
According to Dr. Veerman, it can be different depending on the age group.
"In a middle or high school student, stress might look more like lack of motivation, you know mood swings, not following through on schoolwork, that kind of thing," said Dr. Veerman.
As far as addressing it, Dr. Veerman tells us schools across New Jersey are implementing trauma-focused work with students, ranging from mind-body intervention to things like mindfulness and meditation, something she recommends all schools take part in.
"I think one of the strategies that may be useful for them is that ensuring children have a space to express their feelings," said Dr. Veerman.