BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "Ben was the boy next door. He was an athlete. He was artistic, musical, full of life, energy, full of dreams," said mom Rhonda Miller.
A drug overdose in 2016 destroyed those dreams for Bethlehem's Ben Miller. He died of a fentanyl overdose a week before his 24th birthday.
"Losing a child to an overdose death is extra complicated, because it carries a lot of stigma," Miller added.
The CDC says in 2020 overdose deaths hit a record of 93,000, a 29% increase from 2019.
"Addiction has been overlooked. It's not a glamorous or sexy topic," said addiction specialist and councilor Dr. Brian Barber.
But one more and more families are dealing with. Carbon County is already at 80% of overdose deaths in the first half of 2021, compared to last year.
Dr. Barber says social isolation and increased stress soared throughout the pandemic. Many with addiction issues turned to drugs to cope with added money from stimulus checks.
"When they return to this level, their body can't handle that and they end up overdosing," Barber said.
"Family have left our lives. Friends and neighbors have walked away," Miller said after the death of her son.
Miller has now dedicated her life to helping families through the stigma. She opened the Oasis Community Center in 2019, exclusively devoted to supporting those dealing with a loved one lost or in the middle of addiction.
There are five different support groups dealing specifically with grief.
"I recommend family and friends seek support themselves. They need to take of themselves to help their loved one," Miller said.