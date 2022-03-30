Starting Wednesday, all Rite Aid locations in Pennsylvania will begin administering a second booster of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccines will be given to eligible individuals.
The announcement comes after both vaccines received approval from the CDC and FDA.
According to a press release from Rite Aid, people age 50 or older and certain immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and older may receive a second booster four or more months after their first booster.
Eligible adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the J&J vaccine at least four months ago may also receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine.
Customers meeting these criteria may walk in to Rite Aid or schedule an appointment here.