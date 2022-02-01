Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection will hold a virtual hearing Wednesday to accept comments on a 420,000-square-foot industrial building proposed for Upper Mount Bethel Township.
The Demi Road building is part of what the DEP describes as River Pointe Logistics Park's 800-acre project "that will be utilized for office, trucking and customer service." Developer Lou Pektor leads the RPL team. River Pointe has been described by leasing agent CBRE Group Inc. as "the largest planned industrial park on the Eastern Seaboard."
The DEP will accept comments on the Demi Road building, which it describes as a warehouse, and on the logistics center. Representatives of the state, Northampton County and River Pointe will attend, the department said in a statement.
The hearing is for testimony on a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which regulates the discharge of storm water. River Pointe is along the Delaware River.
Residents and environmental groups have objected to the plan, but River Pointe is on privately owned land that is zoned for industrial use. The developer and some township supervisors have said the project will bring jobs and tax revenue to Upper Mount Bethel, Northampton County and the Bangor Area School District.
Township Manager Ed Nelson said Monday that about 87% of UMBT's 44 square miles are preserved as open space or as farmland, resulting in zero taxes or reduced payments. That leaves the burden of taxes on 6,500 residents.
"There will be growing pains," Nelson conceded as the township and neighbors Lower Mount Bethel, Portland and the rest of the Slate Belt deal with more industry and traffic, but the land has been an industrial zone for years. "We are making sure all state and county guidelines are being met."
Nelson said regional planning has failed to prepare Lehigh Valley townships for growth, while at the same time, state rules require that a municipality provide zoning for commercial and industrial uses.
The review process has been in public all along, Nelson said, despite complaints from some residents.
Residents say the traffic, noise and pollution will change their rural lifestyle.
The hearing will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The DEP will accept written comments through Feb. 16. See the department's website for details.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
