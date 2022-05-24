The Republican National Committee is intervening in the legal battle over undated ballots in the close race for Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee.
The RNC chairwoman says Pennsylvania law is clear, and changing the rules on not counting undated ballots "undermines the integrity of our elections."
Both Republican candidates in Pennsylvania would be fantastic Senators. The RNC is committed to election integrity and election laws must be followed. We’re intervening in a Pennsylvania legal battle alongside the @PAGOP to ensure just that. (1/2)— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 24, 2022
Her message comes a day after Dave McCormick filed a lawsuit, citing a federal court ruling made last week that undated envelopes on mail-in ballots could be counted.
She says the RNC, along with the state Republican Party, will motion to intervene with the suit.
McCormick trails Dr. Mehmet Oz by about 1,000 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, as of Monday evening. Unofficial votes are due to the Department of State by 5 p.m. Tuesday, but it will likely be close enough to trigger Pennsylvania's automatic recount law. That could take until June 8.
A federal appeals court ruled Friday that undated Lehigh County ballots, which arrived on time, should be counted in the 2021 general election.