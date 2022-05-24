Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick US Senate race campaign

The Republican National Committee is intervening in the legal battle over undated ballots in the close race for Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee.

The RNC chairwoman says Pennsylvania law is clear, and changing the rules on not counting undated ballots "undermines the integrity of our elections."

Her message comes a day after Dave McCormick filed a lawsuit, citing a federal court ruling made last week that undated envelopes on mail-in ballots could be counted.

She says the RNC, along with the state Republican Party, will motion to intervene with the suit.

McCormick trails Dr. Mehmet Oz by about 1,000 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, as of Monday evening. Unofficial votes are due to the Department of State by 5 p.m. Tuesday, but it will likely be close enough to trigger Pennsylvania's automatic recount law. That could take until June 8.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that undated Lehigh County ballots, which arrived on time, should be counted in the 2021 general election.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.