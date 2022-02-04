A soaking rain overnight caused several problems on roads across the region. Several vehicles got stuck in a flash flood on Route 309 at Village Road.
This is in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
A photographer at the scene said everyone in those vehicles made it to safety. The rain also caused a number of potholes.
A large hole opened on Lehigh Street just across from the South Mall in Salisbury Township.
A PennDOT truck was parked on the street to block the road until crews could fill the hole.
A massive pothole also opened in Northampton County. This one's on Township Line Road in Bethlehem Township near the border with East Allen and Upper Nazareth townships.
A photographer who works for 69 News said several roads in the area were closed or were littered with cones to help drivers steer clear of the potholes.