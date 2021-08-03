HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A major Pennsylvania heavy equipment contractor is agreeing to pay restitution of more than $20 million over allegations it illegally diverted retirement money and other benefits from its workers.
State College-based Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. pleaded no contest to four felony counts of theft at the Centre County Courthouse on Tuesday. It's also agreeing to have a court-appointed corporate monitor perform oversight.
State prosecutors said the company's illegal actions affected 1,267 current and former workers, cutting into their retirement funds.
"A month ago I met with some of the men and women who had their wages and retirements stolen by Hawbaker — and I told them that we will do everything we can to get them every cent they are owed under the law," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "A few minutes ago, I was able to tell them that we made good on that promise."
Hawbaker is an excavation, highway construction and quarry business, receiving an estimated $1.7 billion in contracts between 2003 and 2018, Shapiro said.
The company said it's glad to have the matter concluded but it maintains it followed all fringe benefits rules.